South African cricket star AB de Villers announces retirement

Johannesburg – The Proteas legendary batsman and wicket-keeper, AB de Villers, has called it quits to the cricket fraternity at the age of 37.

The former South African skipper announced his retirement with immediate effect on his Twitter account on Friday.

The decorated batsman leaves the cricket world, where he enjoyed a long spell of over 14-year international career for the Proteas.

“It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket. Ever since the backyard matches with my older brothers,” he wrote.

“I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly.

“I would like to thank every teammate, every opponent, every coach, every physio and every staff member who has travelled the same path.

“I am humbled by the support I have received in South Africa, in India, wherever I have played,” the statement read.

There has been no other like him.

He scored 8 765 Test runs at an average of 50.66, 9 577 ODI runs at 53.50, and a stunning strike rate of 101.09.

De Villiers go down as one of South Africa’s finest cricketers.

He featured in 340 T20 games for different teams across the world, and was a vital player at the IPL team, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), featuring in 184 games in all.

Thank you for the memories, the records broken and the entertainment @ABdeVilliers17 💚 We salute your contribution to the game and wish you everything of the best for the future 🇿🇦 #ThankYouAB pic.twitter.com/iL74NShG4W — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) November 19, 2021

