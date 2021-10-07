Sorry die hard fans: PSL says no spectators allowed back in stadiums

Johannesburg – The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has reiterated that there will be no return of spectators anytime soon at football stadiums amid the call that the soccer fraternity will welcome back supporters at stadiums.

In a statement, the South African top-flight frontier league said current Covid-19 regulations prevent fans from attending matches.

“There have been suggestions, after the President’s address on Thursday 30 September 2021, that it might be possible to allow a limited number of spectators to attend upcoming PSL matches,” a statement read.

“Unfortunately, the new Disaster Management Act regulations continue to prohibit spectators at matches.

“Section 69(10) of the regulations requires “strict adherence” to the provisions which have limited those permitted at matches to persons strictly necessary for the match.

“The League Covid-19 protocol and the process which regulates the persons who are permitted to attend matches will remain in place until such time as there are new regulatory changes,” the statement further read.

Meanwhile, the fuss over the return of fans to stadiums followed the vaccination drive programme last month, where Deputy President David Mabuza, raised hopes high that fans can only return to stadiums if they are vaccinated.

This was also followed by the endorsement call from the South African Football Association (SAFA) to call for vaccinated soccer fans to return to stadiums.

Moreover, earlier this week SAFA, said a limited number of fully vaccinated fans will be allowed to attend next Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier between Bafana Bafana and Ethiopia.

All sports fans have been unable to access stadiums since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, last year in March 2020.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba