Thierry Henry lambasts Chelsea for signing Lukaku

Arsenal football legend Thierry Henry has lambasted Chelsea for bringing Romelu Lukaku to Stamford Bridge, claiming that his transfer “was a bad idea”.

Henry posed the question to CBS: “Why did you go and get him? Right from the start I raised a question to myself, would he fit into this team?”

This comes after the 28-year-old was left on the bench during Chelsea’s 2-0 win against Lille in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. Since he joined the Blues of London, the Belgian striker has been battling to secure a place in the starting eleven, and has since received criticism from Blues’ supporters.

Lukaku returned to England in August 2021 to join Chelsea from Inter Milan on a five-year deal for a club-record fee. He had left Stamford Bridge in 2014.

However, the hot-tempered Henry, who is a close confidante of Lukaku at the Belgium national side, lashed out on Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel.

