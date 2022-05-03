Pitso the right man to solve Kaizer Chiefs problems, says Khanye

Pitso Mosimane could be the right man to solve Kaizer Chiefs problems, according to former Amakhosi midfielder Junior Khanye, who has since carved himself as a renowned football analyst.

Chiefs have not won a single trophy since they won the Premier Soccer League title in the 2014-15 season with Stuart Baxter in his first successful stint at the club. After Baxter, Amakhosi have had five coaches without any success to write home about.

They have had Steve Komphela, Giovanni Solinas, Ernst Middendorp, Gavin Hunt, and Baxter returning for his second stint. Late in April, Chiefs dismissed Baxter and replaced him with Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard on an interim basis.

In his second spell with Kaizer Chiefs, Baxter has led the team in 23 matches (excluding three league matches in December 2021). Baxter managed to win nine matches, drew six, and lost eight games. Amakhosi put 25 goals behind the net of the opposition and conceded 23 goals during his time in office.

“It would be clever for Chiefs to talk to Pitso Mosimane and get him as the head coach,” said Khanye. “The people in Egypt [where Mosimane currently coaches Al Ahly] do not really like him despite his success and the club legends are always on his case, as well criticising him after each and every match.

“He will be the perfect replacement at Chiefs because he has a winning culture and the club [Chiefs] is known for winning trophies. Right now, that element is missing and it seems the club has a lot of problems in the office.

“The players as well are not what the club used to sign when they were still dominating and Pitso will demand top-class players and bring back the glory days.

Khanye added: “I mean as an idea, Chiefs can even go to Mamelodi Sundowns and ask for quality players such as Lesedi Kapinga, Gift Motupa, Kermit Erasmus or even Haashim Domingos, who are being used sparingly by the league champions.”

Khanye was a darling of the Amakhosi fans with his delightful football skills in the short stint he had with the club before he fell into wayward ways with life in the fast line, partying and drinking excessively.

He has now re-established himself as a no-nonsense football analyst whose views are respected and more often than not, are spot on.

