News

Kaizer Chiefs celebrates 52 years in the game

By Coceka Magubeni
Kaizer Chiefs announced on Friday that they would not be able to honour their matches as they are in quarantine.

Johannesburg- Thousands of die-hard fans of Kaizer Chiefs are thrilled as their team celebrates yet another milestone.

Amakhosi as its supporters refer to the team is one of the biggest Premier Soccer League teams.

The team that was birthed in Soweto has been in the game for 52 years today and has changed the lives of many families through employing players, technical team members, and venturing into many other businesses including a funeral plan.

“Today we celebrate 52 years of Magic, thank you Khosi for being on this journey with us. We love and appreciate you and wish you a happy birthday! It’s our day and it’s our month, let’s make it count. 2022, a year of magic and continued love & peace for us all,” the team wrote on its social media account.

See fans send birthday messages to the team:

