Kaizer Chiefs celebrates 52 years in the game

Johannesburg- Thousands of die-hard fans of Kaizer Chiefs are thrilled as their team celebrates yet another milestone.

Amakhosi as its supporters refer to the team is one of the biggest Premier Soccer League teams.

The team that was birthed in Soweto has been in the game for 52 years today and has changed the lives of many families through employing players, technical team members, and venturing into many other businesses including a funeral plan.

“Today we celebrate 52 years of Magic, thank you Khosi for being on this journey with us. We love and appreciate you and wish you a happy birthday! It’s our day and it’s our month, let’s make it count. 2022, a year of magic and continued love & peace for us all,” the team wrote on its social media account.

See fans send birthday messages to the team:

Happy birthday to the Biggest Football Club in the South. Today we are 52 Years Old. ❤✌⚽️#Amakhosi4Life ❤⚽️#KaizerChiefsTurns52 pic.twitter.com/6zkMw7DVOH — ASIITHI ✌ (@asiithi) January 7, 2022

The biggest club in Africa was formed on this day in 1970, the rest is history #Amakhosi4Life ✌️ pic.twitter.com/0BiRVoBKlx — Alex ™ (@AlexSithole) January 7, 2022

Happiest birthday to the biggest club ❤️✌️🥺 #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/1TCBBdW5Nx — Thulani Nombali (@ThulaniNombali) January 7, 2022

Celebrating 9 years of No Cup #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/p6IoPiuVNO — 🕯️🕯️it will end in the permanent job🕯️🕯️👩‍🎓 (@Small_99) January 7, 2022

