Baccus vows Chiefs is prepared to fight to the end

Following the return of Englishman Stuart Baxter for his second bite at the Amakhosi coaching cherry at the beginning of the 2021/22 season, it would seem leading Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Kearyn Baccus is gradually making an impact and stamping his authority in the central midfield position.

Baccus said he was grateful for the opportunity he was getting to play and is prepared, together with his teammates, to fight to the end. He hopes by the time the season wraps up, the team will be in a good position on the PSL log.

The Durban-born Baccus, 30, spoke about his situation with the Glamour Boys via his club’s media department ahead of Chiefs hosting Golden Arrows in a crunch DStv Premiership match at the FNB Stadium on Saturday night. Kick-off is at 7.30pm.

It is the first time the two teams meet for a league clash this season after Chiefs failed to honour their first-round fixture due to the club being hit by over 30 cases of Covid-19 in December, resulting in the closure of the Chiefs Village. The matter of their no-show is being heard by a Safa arbitrator.

In his first season, Baccus made 21 appearances in all competitions, thereafter 24 the next season, however as a substitute, as former coach Gavin Hunt was having a torrid time having to push for league honours and their historic CAF Champions League campaign, whereby as finalists they succumbed 3-0 to Pitso Mosimane’s African champions Al Ahly last December.

“I’m happy to be part of what’s going on right now with the change of form. I’m always happy to help the boys and make my contribution, I’m really happy with the opportunity I’m getting now,’ said Baccus, who has now played all of Chiefs’ matches this year.

“We’re going to fight until the end.”

On their meeting with Abafana Be’sthende, Baccus said: “Arrows is a good team just like any other team in the league. Each game has different elements to it, so we’re going to have to be very disciplined and hopefully we can get the right result.”

