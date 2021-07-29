Soccer Scene: Khoza, Madlala: Stop dilly-dallying

Johannesburg – The Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairperson Irvin Khoza and the league’s acting CEO Mato Madlala must ditch their Orlando Pirates and Golden Arrows chairpersons’ hats respectively to decisively deal with the Royal AM quagmire holding professional football to ransom.

It is about time Khoza and Madlala wore crowns of the PSL’s most senior leaders and deal decisively with the matter of promotion of either Royal AM or Sekhukhune United, which is now threatening to scupper the kick-off of the new Premiership season.

But the silence of Khoza, a man who normally does not dilly-dally when situations warrant his intervention, and the quietness of his chief of staff Madlala, is rather deafening.

Could it be they are conflicted as club owners?

Maybe Khoza and Madlala are avoiding taking sides as club owners and shareholders.

If so, it is about time the PSL bosses excuse themselves from the board of governors meetings deliberating on this promotion saga.

It cannot be that the PSL is gagged on such a burning issue. And if they are dealing with this matter behind closed doors and do not want to jeopardise the case against Royal AM, they must inform us.

We are tired of speculating.

Sunday World

Author



Xolile Mtshazo