NOMINATE HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
NOMINATE HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
Sport

Soccer Scene: Khoza, Madlala: Stop dilly-dallying

By Xolile Mtshazo
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 16: Irvin Khoza addresses the media during the PSL EXCO and press conference at PSL Headquarters on March 16, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Johannesburg – The Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairperson Irvin Khoza and the league’s acting CEO Mato Madlala must ditch their Orlando Pirates and Golden Arrows chairpersons’ hats respectively to decisively deal with the Royal AM quagmire holding professional football to ransom.

It is about time Khoza and Madlala wore crowns of the PSL’s most senior leaders and deal decisively with the matter of promotion of either Royal AM or Sekhukhune United, which is now threatening to scupper the kick-off of the new Premiership season.

But the silence of Khoza, a man who normally does not dilly-dally when situations warrant his intervention, and the quietness of his chief of staff Madlala, is rather deafening.

Could it be they are conflicted as club owners?

Maybe Khoza and Madlala are avoiding taking sides as club owners and shareholders.

DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA – NOVEMBER 27: Acting PSL CEO Ms Mato Madlala during the Telkom Knockout Final Press Conference at Moses Mabhida Stadium on November 27, 2017 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

If so, it is about time the PSL bosses excuse themselves from the board of governors meetings deliberating on this promotion saga.

It cannot be that the PSL is gagged on such a burning issue. And if they are dealing with this matter behind closed doors and do not want to jeopardise the case against Royal AM, they must inform us.

We are tired of speculating.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.