Should Pacquiao retire or fight on?

Johannesburg – Filipino boxing legend Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao’s defeat to Yordenis Ugas has triggered mixed emotions among the international boxing fraternity.

Some feel the veteran fighter should call it a day while others believe Pacquiao still has the moves to dance in the ring.

The 42-year-old boxing icon lost by unanimous points decision to the Cuban champion last Saturday in Las Vegas. Many boxing pundits expect the eight-division champion to bid farewell to his illustrious boxing career but the seasoned campaigner is considering a rematch with Ugas in January.

Top South African boxing fundis like World Boxing Council international flyweight champion Jackson “M3” Chauke and the former International Boxing Organisation lightweight titlist Xolisani “Nomeva” Ndongeni have joined the debate.

Interestingly, Chauke and Ndongeni differ on Pacquiao retiring, although agreeing that the fistic sport is addictive and is not easy to quit.

Said Ndongeni: “The hardest fights come when one has to retire, even myself, I said I would hang up my gloves at 30 but here I am still fighting. There are other boxers whom I know who said they will retire at a certain age but they are still in the game. Although there is life after boxing, it is hard to retire.”

Ndongeni, who once considered retirement after suffering a fifth-round knockout defeat at the hands of unheralded Prince Dlomo, believes that Pacquiao still has it.

The former SA lightweight champion said Pacquiao just had a bad day at the office.

“Pacquiao was not in a good space and his performance was not the one we expected, I strongly believe that he will bounce back strongly,” he said. Chauke, however, believes the Filipino legend must call it a day.

“He must retire now to protect his legacy. For him to consider a rematch is a bad idea.”

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Malibongwe Bhido