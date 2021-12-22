Sekhukhune held to a goalless draw by Chippa United

Johannesburg – Chippa United and Sekhukhune United settled for a point respectively, following a goalless draw, during the DStv Premiership clash at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Gqeberha on Wednesday.

The Ekurhuleni, were denied an opportunity to walkaway with three points.

Both sides showed hunger for goals, as they threatened to burst into the net with numerous opportunities.

FULL TIME ‼️ ⏰9️⃣0️⃣’+4️⃣ We manage to get a point away from home on our last DSTV 2021 fixture . Chippa United 0️⃣-0️⃣Sekhukhune United 🦔🦔🦔#Adibahlabe #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/XCPF8I9bhG — Sekhukhune United F.C. (@SekhukhuneFc) December 22, 2021

In the opening half hour, Sekhukhune United tried to find their opener, when Nkanyiso Madonsela’s cross found Charlton Mashumba, but he failed to direct his header on target.

The Eastern Cape based outfit, also tried their luck, when Toaster Nsabata tried to find back of the net before the halftime break, but his attempt went wide.

Siphesihle Mkhize found space on the edge of the area before taking aim at goal, but the Zambian shot-stopper made a comfortable save.

Good interplay between the in-form Bienvenu Eva Nga and Sizwe Mdlinzo led to a good chance for the latter just after the hour mark, but he failed to beat Nsabata.

Speaking post the match, Sekhukhune United coach MacDonald Makhubedu commended the team’s performance.

“We played a good game, and this one became the most crucial one. I am happy for my boys that we walked away with a point, although we came for three points,” said Makhubedu.

Both teams pushed for a late winner at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium but failed in their attempts as they had to settle for a point each.

In other matches played, Swallows FC shared the spoils with Golden Arrows as the match ended 2-2, Baroka thrashed Royal AM 1-0, while SuperSport United humbled Cape Town City 3-2

Stellenbosch FC climbed to the second position following a clinical victory of 1-0, against Baroka FC.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author