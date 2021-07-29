Sekhukhune confirm the signing up of Mashumba and Gyimah

Johannesburg – Sekhukhune United on Thursday announced the acquisition of strikers Charlton Mashumba and Edwin Gyimah from Polokwane City and Black Leopards respectively, the club said via a statement.

Mashumba, 29, first played as a teenager for Blue Ribbon in Zimbabwe before joining South African National First Division side Blackburn Rovers. He also played for Jomo Cosmos, Highlands Park, USM Alger in Algeria and Polokwane City.

He managed to help Jomo Cosmos to get promotion to the elite league in 2014/15 season through PSL play-offs in which he scored 17 goals.

Gyimah, 30 spent most of the last decade playing in South Africa for SuperSport United, Mpumalanga Black Aces, Orlando Pirates, Bidvest and Black Leopards.

The former Ghanaian international has also played for Helsingborgs IF in Sweden. He was part of the Ghana national team in the 31st edition of the Africa Cup of Nations hosted by Gabon in 2017.

Gyimah said that he was “excited to be part of Babina Noko’s family” and was going to work hard to maintain the good name of the team [Club].

Mashumba revealed that he was looking forward to the exciting season ahead. He will do his best to ensure that Babina Noko stays where it belongs.

Sunday World

Author



Xolile Mtshazo