Sekhukhune beefs up squad with versatile midfielder Nkwanyana

DStv Premiership side Sekhukhune United has confirmed the signing of midfielder Senzo Nkwanyana from Dondol FC to beef up the squad for the remaining games of the season.

The 25-year-old joins Babina Noko from the Gauteng ABC Motsepe League outfit.

“Sekhukhune United is delighted to announce the signing of versatile midfielder Senzo Shaun “Shavul” Nkwanyana, 25, from Dondol FC,” the club said on Wednesday.

Nkwanyane started his football career with amateur side Tembisa Sports Centre FC, becoming part of the team that won promotion to the SAB League and ABC Motsepe League.

Nkwanyana expressed joy to be part of the Babina Noko family. “I am looking forward to giving my best to the team, and I highly commend the management of the club for giving me this opportunity to be part of Sekhukhune United,” he said.

