Sport

SA’s long jump sensational Khotso Mokoena bows out

By Thomas Lethoba
Khotso Mokoena of CGA in the mens triple jump final during day 2 of the ASA Senior and Combined Events Track & Field Championships at Tuks Athletics Stadium on March 16, 2018 in Pretoria. Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Johannesburg – It’s a tearful farewell for the outgoing South African sandpit long jump sensation Khotso Mokoena, after he made a staggering announcement on his retirement.

Mokoena, who has a beautiful record in his athletics career, enjoyed a span of over two decades in the athletics fraternity, and has now called off him time, as he hangs up the boots.

Coming to the field to make his name, Mokoena came to the limelight as a promising star, where he won the World Junior title in 2004 in the triple jump.

In 2006, the athlete came second in the long jump, where he scooped silver medal at the 2006 Commonwealth Games.

During the historical Summer Olympic games held in Beijing 2008, he won silver medal, which became the only significant medal for South Africa.

Aged 36, the Gauteng born star said that he felt his legs couldn’t carry him longer and to make waves in the sandpit, as he’s ageing.

Mokoena revealed that his decision to retire, comes just months before the Commonwealth Games starts in six month.

The international multi-sport event will kickoff in July 28, until August 8.

