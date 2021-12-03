SAFA to consider ‘plan b’ after FIFA dismisses Ghana protest

Johannesburg – Following disheartening news that all efforts made by the South African Football Association (Safa) to have the match of Bafana Bafana and Ghana to be replayed, has been thrown into the bin, Safa is allegedly not throwing the towel as yet.

This comes after the South African football mother body insists on considering other alternatives to voice out their concern.

Bafana Bafana’s appeal to have the match against Ghana replayed was dismissed by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee on Friday afternoon.

According to Safa’s CEO Tebogo Motlanthe, the association will now sit down and weigh its option for their next move to have their appeal to be rubber-stamped.

“We have received the decision without details and we will request FIFA for the reasons and consider our options,” said Motlanthe.

Meanwhile, Fifa has further indicated that Ghana will advance to the final round of World Cup qualifiers — to be played between 21 and 29 March next year.

