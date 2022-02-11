SABC gets broadcasting rights to air 400 CAF matches

Johannesburg – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has announced that through its sports channel, SABC Sport, it has obtained broadcasting rights from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to broadcast over 400 fixtures.

The public broadcaster confirmed the announcement in an issued media statement today (Friday, 11 February).

“SABC Sport is pleased to announce the acquisition of CAF broadcast rights that sees over 400 African football fixtures included in its schedule,” read the statement.

The SABC which has sealed broadcasting rights with the administrative and controlling body for African association football said this partnership will pave a new way as the public broadcaster commits to serving millions of South Africans with no access to CAF fixtures.

“SABC Sport is committed to broadcasting sport of national interest to the millions of South African citizens and the introduction of CAF to its offering is indicative of the purpose of our brand,” Gary Rathbone, Head of SABC Sport said in a statement

“CAF tournaments are the ultimate showcase for African football and the access SABC Sport is delivering to all South Africans has certainly created exciting times for Africa as a footballing continent,” he said.

“It has become more evident that the playing field is being levelled by giving South African viewers access to world-class content without subscription fees,” stated Rathbone.

SABC said all matches will be aired on SABC Sport Channel, Openview 124, and TelkomONE.

Live commentary and live updates will be provided from Phalaphala FM, Motweding FM, Umhlobo Wenene FM, Ukhozi FM, TruFM, MetroFM, and Radio 2000.

