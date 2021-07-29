SA Under-23 Olympic dream shattered in Tokyo

Johannesburg – The South African Under-23 football team finished bottom of Group A after three losses and in the last match the team lost 3-0 to Mexico at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday.

The Under-23s lost 1-0 to hosts Japan in the opening match, 4-3 against France before losing 3-0 to on fire Mexico.

Goals from Alexis Vega and Luis Romo in the 18th and 43rd minute respectively and a third by Henry Martin on the 60th minute, saw Mexico qualify for the knockout stages as second place finishers in the group.

Hosts Japan who beat France 4-0 qualified as group winners after winning all three matches.

The second half of the match offered South Africa no room to return as captain Tercious Malepe was handed a red card in the 55th minute for a very dangerous foul, just before Mexico got their third goal from Martin.

Mexico were also reduced to 10 men in the 66th minute when Rodriguez fouled Singh who was in a goal scoring position.

South Africa starting XI: Ronwen Williams (GK); Tercious Malepe (c); Luke Fleurs; Katlego Mohamme; Teboho Mokoena; Thabo Cele; Thendo Mukumela; Luther Singh; Kamohelo Mahlatsi; Kobamelo Kodisang; Evidence Makgapo

South Africa substitutes: Mondli Mpoto (GK); Sifiso Mlungwana (GK); Reeve Frosler; Thabiso Monyane; Sibusiso Mabiliso; Macbeth Mahlangu; Goodman Mosele; Nkosingiphile Ngcobo

Mexico starting XI: Guillemo Ochoa (GK)( C); Jorge Sanchez; Cesar Montes; Jesus Angulo; Vladimir Lorona; Luis Romo; Carlos Rodriguez; Henry Martin; Alexis Vega; Uriel Anuna; Sebastian Cordova

Mexican substitutes: Sebastian Jurado (GK); Diego Lainez; Adrian Mora; Joaquin Esquivel; Eduardo Aguirre; Ricardo Angulo; Roberto Alvarado.

– safa.net

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Sunday World