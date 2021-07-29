NOMINATE HEROIC WOMEN
Sport

SA Under-23 Olympic dream shattered in Tokyo

By Sunday World
CHOFU, JAPAN - JULY 22: Hayashi Daichi #19 of Japan competes for the ball with Williams Ronwen #1 of South Africa in the Men's First Round Group A match between Japan and South Africa during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Stadium on July 22, 2021 in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images)

Johannesburg – The South African Under-23 football team finished bottom of Group A after three losses and in the last match the team lost 3-0 to Mexico at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday.

The Under-23s lost 1-0 to hosts Japan in the opening match, 4-3 against France before losing 3-0 to on fire Mexico.

Goals from Alexis Vega and Luis Romo in the 18th and 43rd minute respectively and a third by Henry Martin on the 60th minute, saw Mexico qualify for the knockout stages as second place finishers in the group.

Hosts Japan who beat France 4-0 qualified as group winners after winning all three matches.

The second half of the match offered South Africa no room to return as captain Tercious Malepe was handed a red card in the 55th minute for a very dangerous foul, just before Mexico got their third goal from Martin.

Mexico were also reduced to 10 men in the 66th minute when Rodriguez fouled Singh who was in a goal scoring position.

South Africa starting XI: Ronwen Williams (GK); Tercious Malepe (c); Luke Fleurs; Katlego Mohamme; Teboho Mokoena; Thabo Cele; Thendo Mukumela; Luther Singh; Kamohelo Mahlatsi; Kobamelo Kodisang; Evidence Makgapo

South Africa substitutes: Mondli Mpoto (GK); Sifiso Mlungwana (GK); Reeve Frosler; Thabiso Monyane; Sibusiso Mabiliso; Macbeth Mahlangu; Goodman Mosele; Nkosingiphile Ngcobo

Mexico starting XI: Guillemo Ochoa (GK)( C); Jorge Sanchez; Cesar Montes; Jesus Angulo; Vladimir Lorona; Luis Romo; Carlos Rodriguez; Henry Martin; Alexis Vega; Uriel Anuna; Sebastian Cordova

Mexican substitutes: Sebastian Jurado (GK); Diego Lainez; Adrian Mora; Joaquin Esquivel; Eduardo Aguirre; Ricardo Angulo; Roberto Alvarado.

– safa.net

