SA to bid for 2027 Fifa World Cup

Johannesburg – It’s official! The South African Football Association (Safa) will submit its bid to host the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Safa president Danny Jordaan let the cat out of the bag after the disappointment of missing out on the 2021 Fifa Club World Cup due to Covid-19 disarray and the shortage of preparation time.

“We tried to get the 2023 tournament but we pulled out and it will be held in New Zealand and Australia.

The national executive committee has decided that the CEO must write to Fifa and indicate to them that we have an interest in making a bid for the 2027 Fifa World Cup,” said Jordaan.

“Our team, Banyana Banyana, are now ranked number three on the African continent and they played in the Aisha-Buhari Cup and defeated the number one ranked country, Nigeria. And we did not bring all our stars from Europe, about six top players playing in Europe.

“Therefore, we think that by 2027, we should have a strong Banyana team that can get to the final stages of the World Cup. So, we will approach Fifa and express interest and request them to forward all of the requirements for a Women’s World Cup 2027 in South Africa.

“We will also have to meet with SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee and the Minister of Sports, Nathi Mthethwa, and discuss this matter with them.”

Sunday World

Author



Kgomotso Mokoena