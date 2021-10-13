SA rugby union announces return of fans to stadiums

Johannesburg – The South African rugby union has made a major announcement on the return of fully vaccinated rugby fans to the stadiums.

The union made a distinctive decision on Wednesday to consider the return of the spectators, following the government’s announcement to allow sports federations to allow limited vaccinated fans back in stadiums.

“The governing body is in full support of government’s drive to accelerate mass vaccinations, thereby allowing society to return to normality,” a released statement read.

👏 Supporters will be allowed to return to rugby matches – under certain strict conditions

According to the rugby union’s CEO Jurie Roux, the rugby union is set to allocate health protocols to ensure a safe return.

“We trust that this initial allowance will increase speedily as the impact of the vaccination programme and the experience in other territories points to a further relaxation of restrictions,” said Roux.

In contrast, a maximum of 2 000 spectators will be permitted entry to rugby venues in line with new amended regulations.

This means that spectators will given entry to professional rugby matches, but this excludes amateur levels.

This propels a light at the end of the tunnel, as it has been over 19 months since fans were prohibited to stadiums due to the outbreak of Covid-19 last year in March.

The union announced that the Champions Match between the Springboks sevens and Kenya, will be the first rugby match to welcome back fans.

The showdown will take action at Loftus Versfeld on 6 November.

