SA Rugby director banned from all rugby fixtures with immediate effect

Johannesburg – The embattled South African Ruby Union director Rassie Erasums has been dismissed from all rugby competition games following a misconduct hearing.

This comes after an independent misconduct committee found that behaviour displayed by Erasmus constituted misconduct.

Erasmus breached the rugby union rules when he compiled a video in which he pointed out and broke down 26 errors made by referee Nic Berry in the first Test between the Springboks and the British and Irish Lions.

In this ruling, the committee pointed out six charges against Erasmus for various breaches of World Rugby regulation 18 and World Rugby’s code of Conduct.

The charges, in summary, were that Erasmus:

He threatened a match official that unless a requested meeting took place, he would publish footage containing clips criticising the match official’s performance and then making good on that threat; published or permitted to be published the Erasmus video containing numerous comments that were either abusive, insulting and/or offensive to match officials; Attacked, disparaged and/or denigrated the game and the match officials; Did not accept or observe the authority and decisions of match officials; Published or caused to be published criticism of the manner in which a match official handled a match; Engaged in conduct or activity that may impair public confidence in the integrity and good character of match official(s); and Brought the game into disrepute when he published or caused to be published the Erasmus video.

Having considered all the evidence, including oral evidence from the match officials, Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby, World Rugby, and submissions from the parties the committee found all six charges against Mr Erasmus proved.

Two charges were brought by World Rugby against SA Rugby in accordance with World Rugby Regulation 18 and the World Rugby Code of Conduct.

As a result, Erasmus was suspended with immediate effect from all rugby activities for two months.

Moreover, he was further suspended from all match-day activities, including coaching, contact with match officials, and media engagement) with immediate effect until 30 September, 2022.

The rugby director has been fined more than R400 000 for his misconduct, and has been asked to apologise to match officials.

Furthermore, Erasmus has been summoned to appeal from receipt of the full written decision.

