News

SA Athlete Precious Mashele signs lucrative sponsorship deal with international brand

By Thomas Lethoba
Precious Mashele of CGA wins the men's title during the 2018 ASA 10KM Championship at Kees Taljaard Stadium in Middelburg on September 29, 2018 in Middelburg, South Africa. (Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images)

Johannesburg – The Mzansi’s finest long-distance runner Precious Mashele is making his name in the sports fraternity after he scooped a major sponsorship deal with Puma.

The 31-year-old sealed a life-changing opportunity with the global sports manufacturer in recognition of his brilliant work.

In a statement, Splash PR announced that Mashele will receive a batch supply of technical apparel from the top manufacturer.

Splash PR also added that the Olympian will get running products, including apparel, accessories and footwear.

The Limpopo-born said he is delighted to be sponsored by the popular brand, and this year is a remarkable one.

“2021 has been a good year for me. I learned a lot about myself and I also understood how I can inspire young kids from the village with my story of never giving up. Puma can help to share that story,” he said.

The long-distance runner is famously known for winning the men’s 5 000m race with a record breaking of 13:11.65.

The South African Olympian qualified for the Tokyo Olympics this year after he dipped under the Olympic qualifying standard of 13:13.50, which booked his place for this major tournament.

