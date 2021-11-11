SA Athlete Precious Mashele signs lucrative sponsorship deal with international brand

Johannesburg – The Mzansi’s finest long-distance runner Precious Mashele is making his name in the sports fraternity after he scooped a major sponsorship deal with Puma.

The 31-year-old sealed a life-changing opportunity with the global sports manufacturer in recognition of his brilliant work.

In a statement, Splash PR announced that Mashele will receive a batch supply of technical apparel from the top manufacturer.

Splash PR also added that the Olympian will get running products, including apparel, accessories and footwear.

The Limpopo-born said he is delighted to be sponsored by the popular brand, and this year is a remarkable one.

“2021 has been a good year for me. I learned a lot about myself and I also understood how I can inspire young kids from the village with my story of never giving up. Puma can help to share that story,” he said.

The long-distance runner is famously known for winning the men’s 5 000m race with a record breaking of 13:11.65.

The South African Olympian qualified for the Tokyo Olympics this year after he dipped under the Olympic qualifying standard of 13:13.50, which booked his place for this major tournament.

