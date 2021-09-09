Rhulani Mokwena spills the beans

Johannesburg – Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena spilled the beans on Thursday that the Pretoria side has internal disputes.

Masandawana’s headman let the cat out of the bag to KickOff.com, that allegations concerning three coaches are accurate.

This comes following a report of deepening issues at Chloorkop involving Mokwena, Steve Komphela and Manqoba Mnqithi.

“In any household, if there any relations, of course there is going to be squabbles,” Mokwena revealed to KickOff.com.

When asked of real issues with trio coaches at Chloorkop, Mokwena redirected the question to Mnqithi.

“You know I get disappointed personally when I am on the other side, maybe this question should be posed to coach Manqoba,” Mokwena says.

Social media could not spare a moment following this shocking revelation, as they took it to Twitter to express their views on Mokwena’s sentiments:

Rhulani Mokwena is the head coach hence he told Manqoba to apologize. And today as a head he confirmed that Steve was lying to the sundowns supporters yesterday 😂😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/PhpcF7CvJT — ActorVist (@mashoodoZ) September 9, 2021

Hey @Masandawana we don’t need this kind of behaviour from someone we welcomed with both hands after sold us out and went to his grandfathers team and they kick him out now he is so disrespectful please sort him out or we will — Dlams MP (@smashisto2) September 9, 2021

Sundowns : Rhulani please avoid answering questions regarding the latest allegations Rhulani : pic.twitter.com/tVilhdQcjE — Tshemedi 👑 (@RealTshemedi) September 9, 2021

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba