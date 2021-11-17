Relief for Soweto giants Pirates and Chiefs as injured players return to action

Johannesburg – Loyal fans of the Soweto Giants, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs can breathe a sigh of relief after receiving news that their big stars have been cleared from injuries.

Both the Buccaneers and the Amakhosi battled with injury blows since the start of the 2021/22 DStv Premiership season.

It became worse for the Soweto outfits when they clashed in a league match two weeks ago, as most of the senior players missed the 72nd derby contest.

The Glamour Boys have welcomed an injury boost ahead of their DStv Premiership fixture against Maritzburg United, this weekend.

Their hard-working midfielder Lebogang Manyama missed four matches for Chiefs due to a hamstring injury is set for a comeback.

Speaking during the club’s media briefing, Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter said: “Manyama is back in full Chiefs training and raring to go.”

While Manyama is set for a major comeback ahead of the team’s visit to Pietermaritzburg, he could be joined by the club’s goal-scoring machine, Leonardo Castro.

Castro who has been ruled out for a longer period is reportedly fit to feature for Baxter’s side, and he is likely to be drawn back to either the Starting XI or as a substitute.

On the other side, the Parktown side has also received an injury boost with players cleared from the injury list.

Their versatile midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch and the forward Zakhele Lepasa have respectively missed out on action for a while.

Lorch suffered a mysterious shoulder injury, while Lepasa suffered a serious leg injury that has kept him out for close to a year now.

Good news coming from the Sea Robbers is that both key players are back in full training as the team prepares to clash with Golden Arrows on Saturday.

Moreover, Pirates’ suspended players, Gabadinho Mhango and Ben Motshwari are back in the camp following their misconduct.

