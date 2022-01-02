REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Rassie Erasmus’ match ban is not a setback for him

By Thomas Lethoba
The embattled rugby union director, Rassie Erasmus suspended from all rugby activities. Picture: Twitter

Johannesburg – The under-fire rugby union Rassie Erasmus appears to not be settled over his ‘ban’ as he describes, he’s having a great moment in his life.

Erasmus has been banned from rugby matches after, he released an hour-long video rant criticising officials during the British and Irish Lions tour, South Africa’s director of rugby finally discovered his fate.

World Rugby pulled six charges of misconduct and suspended him from all rugby activity for two months.

The embattled Erasmus mocked his ban in his social media and seems to be in good spirits, as he posted hilarious videos where he teased his English Bulldog Frank, as he broke in a song: “ban, ban baby”.

Erasmus used the lyrics “Ice, Ice baby” with “ban, ban, baby” as he danced comically at the table.

