Quad series is a good test for us – says Netball Proteas coach Badenhorst

Johannesburg – South Africa’s senior netball team, the SPAR Proteas are currently in London and will be competing in the 2022 Netball Quad Series alongside hosts England, Australia, and New Zealand.

The first match of the tournament will be the battle of the flowers as hosts England’s Vitality Roses take on the SPAR Proteas on Saturday the 15 January.

Due to the current challenge of Covid-19 that the world is facing, the SPAR Proteas had to be in an isolation camp for a week in South Africa before jetting off to England on the 7th of January and fortunately, no positive cases have been confirmed in camp.

“It is always great to play against some of the best teams in the world, this gives you a sense of where you are as a team.

“I am delighted that we will get a chance to compete at this level especially after playing Africa Netball Championships and spending time in Ireland and Northern Ireland, respectively.

We just need to do a bit of adjusting now and step up and Quad series is a good test for us,” said Dorette Badenhorst, SPAR Proteas Head Coach.

“This is probably the last time we will be together before Commonwealth Games in July. We will also be looking at getting some game time with teams that will not be playing in Commonwealth.

From our side, preparations are already underway, and we just need to finalise an opponent for then, added Badenhorst.

The SPAR Proteas left the country with eleven players only as the other three players only joined the team in London, they were unable to come to South Africa due to travel restrictions.

SPAR Proteas captain and current most capped player of the team, Bongiwe Msomi has confirmed that the players are eager and ready to take to court.

“It is always an honour for anyone of us to take to court and represent our country. The mood in the camp is very jovial and everyone is incredibly positive.

We have a few young players in the team and we as the senior players need to make sure that we guide them and hold their hands in this series,” said Msomi.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author