PSL sends apology to SAFA, Bafana coach Broos after he was denied access to stadium

Johannesburg – The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has extended its apology to the South African Football Association (SAFA) and Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos following the stadium access denial saga.

The incident occurred in a match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, at Orlando Stadium, where the Bafana headman was denied access to watch the encounter.

Broos raised his frustration during a press briefing when he announced the 23-man squad to take part in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The Belgian mentor says he is furious after he was turned away from the stadium.

“I am really upset that we would have liked to see the game between Orlando Pirates and Sundowns, but they did not allow us to go into the stadium.

“We could not enter at three o’clock, and we had an accreditation of the league, and they said ‘no, this is not enough, and if I let you in, I will lose my job,” Broos said.

“I don’t understand it, we are coaches of the national team, and there is a team that doesn’t allow us in the stadium.

“And then the most surprising thing is that the chairman (Irvin Khoza) of that team (Pirates) is the vice president of the South African Football Association; I did not believe it,” said furious Broos.

However, following this shocking instance, the PSL responded to the matter by penning down a regrettable apology to SAFA.

“The incident is highly regrettable, and the League has apologised unreservedly to the SAFA for the unfortunate occurrence.

“The PSL immediately investigated the matter and established that the confusion was caused by the League’s failure to inform the host club about the head coach’s attendance as per protocol,” a statement of apology entailed.

“Over the past two months, an arrangement has been in place between the League and SAFA to allow the head coach to attend matches whenever he needs to.

“On this occasion, the League regrettably erred, and will ensure that this does not occur again,” the statement concluded.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba