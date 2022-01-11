REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
PSL confirms last 32 teams ahead of Nedbank Cup draw

By Thomas Lethoba
The National First Division teams will go head-to-head to qualify for to the last 32 teams for the 2021/22 Nedbank Cup. Picture: Twitter @OfficialPSL

Johannesburg – The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed all teams that had climbed the ladder for the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup, with the tournament set to hit the ground running in February.

The Nedbank Cup which will commences on 5 February, will this year have teams from the ABC Motsepe League after they were unable to compete last season due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

All clubs that will participate in the 2021/22 Nedbank Cup round of 32 stages, have all been confirmed ahead of the draw on Wednesday afternoon.

The draw will be streamed on the SuperSport PSL channel (202) from 12h00.

The draw procedure for the tournament will take effect in the following: all 32 clubs will be placed in one pot, in each sequence, the first ball to the drawn will be the home club and the second ball will be their opponent, the away club.

The full list of clubs from the ABC Motsepe league amateur structures: 

African All Stars (Gauteng), Black Eagles Fc (North-West), Mathaithai FC (Free State), NC Professionals (Nothern Cape), Santos (Western Cape), Sinenkani (Eastern Cape), Sivutsa FC (Mpumalanga) and Summerfield Dynamos (KwaZulu-Natal).

The GladAfrica Champions: 

Free State Stars, Platinum Stars, Richards Bay, Tshakuma FC, TS Sporting, University of Pretoria, Uthongathi FC and Venda Football Academy.

