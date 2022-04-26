PSL Awards top contenders

With the PSL title race having entered the business stage with about four rounds of matches remaining, it is slowly becoming clearer who will be walking with broad smiles in the PSL Awards at the end of the season.

Mamelodi Sundowns are surely walking away with their 12th PSL title since the inception of the league.

They have a wholesome 13-point lead at the summit of the table.

We run the rule over the contenders:

Footballer of the Season: It should be a two-horse race between the Sundowns duo of Peter Shalulile and midfield workhorse Andile Jali. Shalulile continues to establish himself as the best striker on the continent and he is on the verge of breaking the long-standing 25 league goals record that was set by Collins Mbesuma in 2004/05.

Coach of the Season: Royal AM coach John Maduka has really delivered, against all expectations. He started with his team with only four days to go after Royal AM boss Shauwn Mkhize bought the status of Bloemfontein Celtic. He had to work with a combined squad of 70 players, but managed to deliver the results and also completed the double over Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs. Royal AM are second on the PSL log and are set to play in the CAF Champions League next season.

Goalkeeper of the Season: This being the year of the underdog, Royal AM shot-stopper Hugo Nyame has done enough to deserve the accolade. He has kept nine clean sheets, one less than Sundowns’ colossus, Denis Onyago.

Defender of the Season: This is one tough category where many players stood out. Sundowns defenders Rushine de Reuck and Khuliso Mudau have had fantastic seasons and have raised their hands to get the nod. Orlando Pirates’ Olisa Ndah has also established himself in the Bucs rear guard.

Midfielder of the Season: Andile Jali, Goodman Mosele, and Neo Maema have been shining in the middle of the park.

PSL Young Player of the Season: Twenty-two-year-old Keenan Phillips of SuperSport United has grabbed the opportunity provided to him and will feel hard done by if he does not get nominated.

The goal of the Season: Justin Shonga’s bicycle overhead kick against Stellenbosch was a special goal that could even get nominated for the Fifa Puskas award.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author