PSL announces leaked DStv Premiership fixtures

Johannesburg – The PSL has reluctantly announced the fixtures of the new 2021/22 DStv Premiership since the list was leaked to the media amid the ongoing legal battle between the league and Royal AM over the Durban club’s promotion or stay in the National First Division.

The sticky situation in which the PSL finds itself in relation to Royal AM’s decision to go the legal route, rather than entertain playing last month’s promotion/ relegation play-offs, which saw Chippa United retaining their status, has forced the league not to publish the fixtures on its official website.

Royal AM face being sanctioned, or even expelled, if the League’s disciplinary committee recommends such drastic action be taken against the rebellious KwaZulu-Natal outfit.

The domestic season will kick off on August 14 with the MTN8 quarter-fi nals taking centre stage. The league matches will get underway a week later with the mouth-watering clash between defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns and last season’s runners-up AmaZulu on Friday, August 20.

Orlando Pirates will be at home against Stellenbosch FC for their opening league match on August 21. Kaizer Chiefs will round off that weekend with a visit to TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

Newcomers Sekhukhune United will welcome Chippa United and SuperSport United will be up against Cape Town City on Saturday, August 21.

The much-anticipated season in which Masandawana will be looking for a fifth-straight league championship title and 11th league honours overall, includes the must-watch Soweto derby between arch-rivals Chiefs and Pirates.

The first round derby sees Amakhosi hosting Bucs at FNB Stadium, on November 6, kickoff at 3.30pm, with the opposite fixture set for March 5 next year at Orlando Stadium.

DStv Premiership opening weekend fixtures:

Friday, 20 August

Mamelodi Sundowns v AmaZulu (Loft us Versfeld)

Saturday, 21 August

Orlando Pirates v Stellenbosch FC (Orlando Stadium) Sekhukhune United v Chippa United (Makhulong Stadium) Golden Arrows v Maritzburg United (Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium) Baroka FC v Marumo Gallants (New Peter Mokaba Stadium) Cape Town City v SuperSport United (Cape Town Stadium)

Sunday, 22 August

Swallows FC v Bloemfontein Celtic (Dobsonville Stadium) TS Galaxy v Kaizer Chiefs (Mbombela Stadium)

Ashley Lechman