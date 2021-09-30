Proteas woman’s captain Dane van Niekerk sings for top Australia club

Johannesburg – The Proteas women’s skipper Dane van Niekerk has found a new home in Australia after signing a ground-breaking dealing with the Adelaide Strikers.

Dane will feature for the Australian professional Twenty20 franchise cricket team in October for the Women’s competitive Big Bash League.

She brings over a wealth of experience since she has earmarked herself for greatness.

The South African team’s captain has proven herself as a fierce versatile player who can attack with both bat and the ball.

Her record is one that speaks for itself with close to 4000 runs on the board and 173 wickets to her name at the international level.

The Pretoria native has made three appearances at the Women’s Cricket World Cup and partaking every Women’s T20 World Cup since 2009.

Van Niekerk made her international debut in 2009, as a fresh-faced 16-year-old.

Simply defined as the world record-breaker, the leg-spinner holds the record of being the first South African woman to whip an international hat-trick.

The allrounder becomes the only South African player to take two five-wicket hauls in the Women’s ODI format.

The underrated player has collected a bunch of achievements in her career, having earned herself MVP honours to list notable accomplishments.

Reacting to her new venture, she expressed excitement over signing for the Adelaide side this summer.

“I’m so excited to be joining the Strikers this year and very excited to join the team. I hope to make the fans proud!” said the over jovial Dane.

Adelaide Strikers Head Coach, Luke Williams hailed the signing of the international star, confidently indicating that this will inject a wealth of knowledge into the squad.

“We are excited to welcome Dané into the group, she is someone that brings a huge amount of experience and talent that will be a massive benefit to our WBBL|07 campaign,” he said.

“Dané comes to Australia in the incredible form off the back of The Hundred and South Africa’s tour of the West Indies and we can’t wait to see her take the field as a Striker,” he added.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba