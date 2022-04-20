E-edition
Subscribe
News

Proteas surprise with their mettle

By Kgomotso Mokoena
GQEBERHA, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 10: Dean Elgar of the Proteas during day 3 of the 2nd ICC WTC2 Betway Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh at St George's Park on April 10, 2022 in Gqeberha, South Africa. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

The Proteas have defied expectations this summer and are on track to contest the World Test Championship final. Ryan Vrede in sacricketmag.com reviews a summer of Test excellence.

Proteas skipper Dean Elgar spoke proudly about his team’s summer in the wake of their 2-0 sweep of Bangladesh, which followed a 2-1 series win over India and a drawn Test series with the reigning Test world champions New Zealand. “Not a lot of people would’ve given us those stats at the start of the season,” said Elgar. “It’s great to have those numbers on our side.”

I [writer] was among those who wouldn’t have given the Proteas those stats. Coming into the summer, they had a 50% win record under head coach Mark Boucher (five wins in 10 Tests). Six of those Tests were played in South Africa and two against a Sri Lanka side crippled by injuries. In this context, the record was unflattering at best.

I feared they’d be steam-rolled this summer. Instead, they’ve emerged as the world’s most improved Test side and put themselves in a position to contest the World Test Championship final in 2023 (they are currently ranked second).

The Proteas had to address batting deficiencies as a priority. The team had scored over 300 just thrice in 20 innings. Two of these 300-plus scores came against a depleted Sri Lanka.

Keegan Petersen’s emergence is central to their success. He has had consistently strong performances in the No 3 spot, which has been a problem area after Faf du Plessis’ retirement.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes