Preparations underway as CSA confirms 2022 England tour

Johannesburg – The Proteas will take part in three One-Day Internationals (ODIs), T20 Internationals and Test matches next year against England.
These matches are set to get underway from 19 July to 12 September 2022.
CSA confirmed a full tour for the Proteas men to England in a statement on Wednesday.
According to CSA Director, Graeme Smith, the Proteas will batten down the hatches as the men’s team is all ready for next year’s exclusive encounter.
“It’s exciting to have finalised the England tour,” says Smith.
“Competitive cricket for our national teams is vital for their growth,” he adds.
“A tour of England is one of the bigger challenges that our players will face, particularly with their fully (COVID-19) vaccinated crowds backing the home team.”
Smith says they have a bumper season ahead for the men’s team.
“We are thrilled to be announcing soon, with some really exciting match-ups, along with another ICC T20 World Cup in the mix,” he addresses.
“Game time is going to be crucial for the ultimate success of this team as they also begin a new season of the ICC World Test Championship and continue the road to the 2023 ICC World Cup through the ICC Men’s World Cup Super League,” he says.
England Men’s Series against South Africa
ODI Series
1st ODI, Riverside – Tuesday, 19 July
2nd ODI, Old Trafford – Friday, 22 July
3rd ODI, Headingley – Sunday, 24 July
T20 Series
1st T20I, Bristol – Wednesday, 27 July
2nd T20I, Sophia Gardens – Thursday, 28 July
3rd T20I, The Ageas Bowl – Sunday, 31 July
Test Series
1st Test, Lord’s – 17-21 August
2nd Test, Edgbaston – 25-29 August
3rd Test, The Oval – 8-12 September
