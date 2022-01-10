Premier League players at Afcon to look out for

Johannesburg- The 2022 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) kicked off on Sunday, and we have compiled a list of some of the players to look out for.

Premier League players at Afcon

Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon), Thomas Partey (Ghana), Nicolas Pepe (Ivory Coast), Mohamed Elneny (Egypt), Omar Rekik (Tunisia)

Aston Villa: Mahmoud Trezeguet (Egypt), Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso)

Brentford: Julian Jeanvier (Guinea), Frank Onyeka (Nigeria), Tarique Fosu-Henry (Ghana)

Brighton: Yves Bissouma (Mali)

Burnley: Maxwel Cornet (Ivory Coast)

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy (Senegal)

Crystal Palace: Cheikhou Kouyate (Senegal), Jeffrey Schlupp (Ghana), Jordan Ayew (Ghana), Wilfried Zaha (Ivory Coast)

Everton: Alex Iwobi (Nigeria)

Leicester City: Daniel Amartey (Ghana), Nampalys Mendy (Senegal), Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria), Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria)

Liverpool: Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Sadio Mane (Senegal), Naby Keita (Guinea)

Manchester City: Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)

Manchester United: Eric Bailly (Ivory Coast), Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast), Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia)

Southampton: Moussa Djenepo (Mali)

Watford: William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria), Imran Louza (Morocco), Adam Masina (Morocco), Ismaila Sarr (Senegal)

West Ham: Said Benrahma (Algeria)

Wolves: Willy Boly (Ivory Coast), Romain Saiss (Morocco)

