Premier League players at Afcon to look out for

Johannesburg- The 2022 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) kicked off on Sunday, and we have compiled a list of some of the players to look out for.
Premier League players at Afcon
Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon), Thomas Partey (Ghana), Nicolas Pepe (Ivory Coast), Mohamed Elneny (Egypt), Omar Rekik (Tunisia)
Aston Villa: Mahmoud Trezeguet (Egypt), Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso)
Brentford: Julian Jeanvier (Guinea), Frank Onyeka (Nigeria), Tarique Fosu-Henry (Ghana)
Brighton: Yves Bissouma (Mali)
Burnley: Maxwel Cornet (Ivory Coast)
Chelsea: Edouard Mendy (Senegal)
Crystal Palace: Cheikhou Kouyate (Senegal), Jeffrey Schlupp (Ghana), Jordan Ayew (Ghana), Wilfried Zaha (Ivory Coast)
Everton: Alex Iwobi (Nigeria)
Leicester City: Daniel Amartey (Ghana), Nampalys Mendy (Senegal), Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria), Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria)
Liverpool: Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Sadio Mane (Senegal), Naby Keita (Guinea)
Manchester City: Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)
Manchester United: Eric Bailly (Ivory Coast), Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast), Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia)
Southampton: Moussa Djenepo (Mali)
Watford: William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria), Imran Louza (Morocco), Adam Masina (Morocco), Ismaila Sarr (Senegal)
West Ham: Said Benrahma (Algeria)
Wolves: Willy Boly (Ivory Coast), Romain Saiss (Morocco)
