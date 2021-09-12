Potential comeback: Tiger Woods plans a return to golf after long-time injury

Johannesburg – While he is recovering well from his February accident, the world’s record-breaking golf talisman, Tiger Woods tipped off his associates for a possible comeback.

Woods sustained a serious injury to his right leg following a single-car crash outside Los Angeles in February.

USA’s Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker revealed in a radio interview with Whistling Straits, that the American professional golfer is working on his swift return to the game one last time.

“He’s progressing, he’s doing well, things are moving in the right direction,” Stricker told the radio host.

Stricker said he engaged with Woods several times, acknowledging that the 15-time major champion would not be joining Team USA as an assistant.

“He’s a part of this Ryder Cup family,” he said.

“He won’t be able to be a captain’s assistant this time around just because of his ongoing rehabilitation to try to get better and try to play golf again, and that is going well,” Stricker said.

Woods last spoke in May, where he gave an update about his recovery, where he said his primary focus is to regain strength in his injured right leg.

The world champion was admitted to a hospital for a month after the crash.

He is recovering from open fractures to his tibia and fibula, which needed a rod inserted to aid healing, his foot and ankle injuries were pinned with screws and pins for stabilization.

Woods played three events in the 2020-21 PGA Tour season, most recently the 2020 Masters that was delayed until November, as he was recovering from back surgery.

Long-term injuries are relatively familiar with the 45-year-old, they date back to 2002. In his record, he had undergone over 20 surgeries in his lifetime.

Numerous fellow PGA Tour players have visited Woods in recent months.

