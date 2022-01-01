Positive moments of Netball SA’s SPAR Proteas

Johannesburg – As we reflect on moments of 2021, the year certainly had its challenges and major setbacks for the Netball fraternity, as the South African encountered a tragical scenery of the ‘bus crash horror’.

Three players and an official from the SPAR Proteas died in a horrific accident leaving 25 injured.

It became a sad moment for the fraternity and the sports federations as a whole, following this tragedy the Netball president, the MEC for Sports, Arts and Culture in the Eastern Cape, and Eastern Cape Netball President, all rushed to the scene after the accident.

Just after the national team won the Netball African Cup in space of a month, no one expected that this tragedy could happen, more especially with the national club were in high spirits to feature in this year’s Vitality’s Quad Series.

Best moments of Netball South Africa in 2021:

Crowned African Netball Cup champions

The SPAR Proteas made a historical moment when they remained unbeaten during the Africa Netball Cup, and retained their title as champions following a victory over Namibia.

Dorette Badenhorst’s side defeated Uganda 57-37.

Thrashing Malawi four times to remain in the tournament

In their last quarter, South Africa retained their shape when they restricted Malawi in all their quarters, without having secure a win.

The SPAR Proteas handed Malawi their first defeat and beat them 56 -39.

Quarter Score Breakdown:

Q1: SA 14 – 11 Malawi

Q2: SA 25 – 22 Malawi

Q3: SA 41 – 29 Malawi

Q4: SA 56 – 39 Malawi

Turning to 2022 Netball Quad Series

Netball South Africa will take part in next year’s Vitality’s Quad Series amongst the world’s top two national teams to fight for the triumph.

The ‘Netball Quad Series’ was last held in London in 2019, which saw the Australian Diamonds crowned overall winners.

This time around the four sides will go head-to-head once, with a third and fourth place game and a final to decide the victorious nation.

