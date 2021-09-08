Pirates’ first-choice goalkeeper Ofori doubtful for ‘native Soweto derby’ clash

Johannesburg – Orlando Pirates assistant coaches Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi will have to make alternatives, as the first choice goalkeeper Richard Ofori is unlikely to be on the Starting XI.

The 27-year-old suffered an apparent thigh injury in a heated encounter between Bafana Bafana and The Black Stars (Ghana) for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, on Monday, 06 September 2021.

The club is yet to make the announcement on the extent of his injury.

The Sea Robbers will be facing the under-fire, the Dube Birds in a competitive Premier Soccer League match this coming weekend on Saturday, 11 September 2021.

With full anticipation to ace their first win since inception of the 2021/22 season, Pirates will be all out to walk away with a victory over the stubborn, Swallows FC.

With Ofori set to miss the clash, he might be replaced by either Wayne Sandilands or Siyabonga Mpontshane.

The Buccaneers’ number-one as he is mostly hailed by fans, has featured in all three matches that Pirates have played both in the Premier topflight and the domestic cup, MTN8.

Pirates are currently sitting on their unusual spot (Position 11) on the Premier Soccer League, with two points.

The Dube Birds will be in their full swing to secure first position, as they share equal points with SuperSport United, Stellenbosch, Cape Town City, Kaizer Chiefs, Chippa United and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba