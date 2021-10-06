Peter Shalulile is on fire: Five goals in five appearances

Johannesburg – The Mamelodi Sundowns skipper Peter Shalulile is seemingly stepping strong as he keeps the momentum of scoring goals.

With his remarkable start to the 2021/22 campaign, Shalulile appears to set the stage on fire this season.

At the age of 27-years-old, Shalulile is determined to uphold his baton of being the man of the moment.

He has netted over five goals in five successive games for Sundowns in all competitions, this has placed him in his best scoring form for his top-flight career.

The Namibian striker scored his fifth goal for the season, when Masandawana embarrassed the Dube Birds (Moroka Swallows) with 3-0 win in the DStv Premiership encounter on Sunday evening at the Lucas Moripe stadium.

The talismanic Shalulile won the PSL Football of the Season award last year, after netting 15 goals, just with one goal difference from the top goal scorer of the season, Bradley Grobler.

Shalulile is keen to win the golden boot at the end of the season this season, and he seems he is well on his way to achieving the top honour.

On the polls, Shalulile is currently equal position with Letsoalo, who also toppled his goals this past weekend, when his side thrashed their provincial rivals Maritzburg United 2-1 at Chatsworth stadium.

Shalulile’s meteoric rise at Masandawana has surprised majority of the fans in the country.

This notable striker seem to be walking in the steps of former Sundowns players that dazzled, such as Daniel Mudau, Peter Ndlovu and Bennett Masinga.

With his current form of scoring goals in every encounter, this puts Shalulile as one of the favorites to walkaway with the prestigious accolade of the Golden Boot at the end of this campaign.

Thomas Lethoba