Peter Shalulile eager to break Mbesuma’s long-standing scoring record

Johannesburg – Mamelodi Sundowns marksman Peter Shalulile is set to break goal scoring records in the PSL’s all-time top scorers, as the superstar has now bagged 12 DStv Premiership goals in just 15 matches during this campaign.

Shalulile who joined Masandawana in 2016, has been a key player for the Kabo-Yellow outfits.

Before he joined Masandawana, Shalulile was a joint-Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot winner after he netted 16 goals for Highlands Park.

The 28-year-old became second in the race for the boot again last season when he bagged 15 goals.

The Namibian striker is this year on track for another record, and this time around, Shalulile is earmarked to set the bar high.

The unstoppable Shalulile arrived in South Africa where he featured for Highlands Park who were playing in the South African second tier, National First Division.

His role at the club helped the team to gain promotion to the DStv Premiership.

It was his two crucial goals in the Playoff encounter against Mbombela United at the Makhulong that sent Highlands Park to the SA’s top-flight.

In the 2019/20 season, Shalulile was reportedly hunted by three of South Africa’s biggest clubs, Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs, and Orlando Pirates.

At the end of that same 2019/20 season, the player and both Highlands Park F.C and Mamelodi Sundowns F.C confirmed that he has signed for the latter club.

Since joining the Chloorkop ship, Shalulile does not seem to be struggling with proving his worth to the club.

His commitment to attack, defence, and link-up play with his teammates show exactly why Sundowns decided to sign him.

Shalulile who’s on verge of netting 15 goals before the season wraps off for festive holidays, is determined to increase his scoring tally next year.

In a bid for the Namibian international to break a long-standing record of former Kaizer Chiefs goal-scoring machine Collins Mbesuma, Shalulile has to net over 25 goals to dethrone ‘Ntofo-ntofo’.

Ntofo-ntofo scored over 35 goals in all competitions during his spell at Kaizer Chiefs over 10 years ago, and his record is yet to be broken, could it be Shalulile?

