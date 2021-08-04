Over-the-hill players must go, say Chiefs supporters

Johannesburg – Kaizer Chiefs supporters have always been vocal, challenging Amakhosi’s player recruitment policy and have openly pointed fingers at the club’s football manager, Bobby Motaung, for some of the mind-blowing signings of the past few seasons.

In May this year, the Chiefs die-hards went to the extent of marching, in a peaceful protest, to the Soweto giants’ headquarters and club house in Naturena, south of Jozi, to vent their dissatisfaction with the signing of free agents and out-of contract players with nothing to offer the club.

One of the 12 points listed in their memorandum was d ema n d – ing the club to get rid of players who are in the twilight of their careers in order to give the youngsters a chance, something returnee coach Stuart Baxter failed to do in his first stint at the club.

“As Kaizer Chiefs supporters, we have been watching our team in a downward spiral, season after season, with our trophy cabinet being filled up with nothing but empty promises,” the 12-point memorandum reads as Chiefs had not won a major trophy in the past six seasons, but gratifyingly qualified and lost the final of the CAF Champions League to Egyptians Al Ahly.

Indeed the club responded to their grievances, saying: “We will continue to work to secure quality players and build depth. We also commit to continue with our successful programme of promoting talent from within our youth development structures, mentored by the more experienced players.”

Fast forward, a month later, the very same fans are questioning the wisdom of the spending on three-year deals for midfielders Keagan Dolly and Cole Alexander.

The supporters are of the view that out-of-contract players Dolly, 28, and Alexander, 32, are over the hill and they don’t have much to offer in the next five to 10 years, as they would soon be retiring.

And if fielded, they would be denying the youngsters game time.

But the ball is now in the players’ court to prove their critics wrong.

Newly appointed sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr recently went to lengths explaining who actually signs the new players at Chiefs, after the hordes of supporters consistently put the blame on Bobby for the club’s reluctance to sign quality players.

Motaung Jr said everyone in senior management is part of the recruitment of new players and coaches, including Kaizer Motaung Sr, together with his board, who have the final say.

Sunday World

Author



Xolile Mtshazo