On fire Sharks winger Makazola Mapimpi named URC player of the season

Johannesburg – Sharks versatile speedster Makazola Mapimpi has been hailed the best player for the month, after walking away with the United Rugby Championship monthly accolade for January.

The 31-year-old had a remarkable season for the Sharks, especially last month’s scintillating performance where he scored a hat-trick of tries against the Lions.

Amongst the top five players nominated for the monthly accolade, Mapimpi’s name came out tops amongst the rest, following the judgement tabled down by the South African rugby media, who commended the Springbok star for his sterling performance.

The panel also stated that his “general work rate and anticipation and creativity is on track”, and that his tenacity on defence had earned him this prestigious honour.

Mapimpi has been hailed as the pre-eminent winger in world rugby at present moment.

“Mapimpi has underlined his standing as one of the premier wings in world rugby, and his ability to combine with Lukhanyo Am, in particular, gave the Sharks a different dynamic with ball-in-hand,” said the panel of rugby journalists.

“It’s not hard to see why he is regarded as one the best finishers in world rugby at the moment.

“Mapimpi is at the top of his game, he’s world-class and in a league of his own,” they said of his outstanding performance.

