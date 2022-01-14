Official: Vuyo Mere signs for TS Galaxy

Johannesburg – Veteran right-back, Vuyo Mere has landed a new home just in space of just hours after leaving his former club Swallows FC.

The ex-Mamelodi Sundowns player was unveiled as the new player for TS Galaxy on Friday afternoon.

Mere, penned down an 18-month contract deal with the Rockets, which will see him play for a year and six months with a renewable option at the end of his contract.

The 37-year-old is one of the best old defenders still making his mark in the country, as he helped Maswaiswai to gain promotion to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) in the 2019/20 season.

Mere confirmed in his farewell letter to Swallows that he had no intentions of retiring from the game and this was more of a sense that, he was gunning for another PSL stint.

In a released club statement, TS Galaxy Football Club said it is thrilled to announce the signing of Mere.

“We are quite delighted to have secured a player of Vuyo’s caliber. I have always

regarded him as a ‘Dani Alves’ of South African football,” said the club’s chairman Tim Sukazi.

“He is a born leader who has a lot of knowledge to impart amongst our young crop of players. He certainly still has a lot to contribute in the field of play despite his many years in the game,” Sukazi explained the importance of the acquisition of Mere.

The club said, the veteran defender is excited to join the Rockets and has set his sights on making an instant impact.

“I’m very delighted to have joined a young and ambitious team in TS Galaxy FC as they look at improving their position in the league,” he said about his new club.

I’m aligning my goals with the team’s objectives. TS Galaxy FC wants to achieve better and I’m looking forward to contributing to the success of this young and exciting club,” Mere explained.

“TS Galaxy FC goals and mine are the same. TS Galaxy FC is the new kid on the block but already the club has a rich history and I want to be part of that.

This is a great team with a great chairman. I want to write my name in the history books of TS Galaxy FC,” he added.

Mere’s experience will be key in helping the club avoid relegation: “Consistency is going to be the key in the second round of the season. We have 13 cup finals to play.”

TS Galaxy head coach Sead Ramovic couldn’t hide his excitement about the arrival

of Mere. “Vuyo comes with experience.

“That is going to be the key if you look at improving our situation on the log. His guidance, leadership qualities, and experience will help us. He has been with us for one day but I can tell that he is a hard-working person,” Ramovic explained.

Mere boasts a wealth of experience in the elite league having risen to prominence back in 2001.

Mere has enjoyed a glittering career having captured two league titles under his belt

with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Over the years he has played for the likes of Hellenic, Sundowns, Platinum Stars, and Bidvest Wits.

The veteran right-back is synonymous with success. He propelled an unfashionable

Platinum Stars side to greatness a few years back winning the MTN8 and the Telkom Knockout.

