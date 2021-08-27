Official: Cristiano Ronaldo rejoins Manchester United

Johannesburg – Manchester United has announced that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical.
In his first spell for Manchester United, he scored 118 goals in 292 games.
“Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester,” a club statement read.
