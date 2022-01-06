REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Sport

Official: Bafana star Hlongwane leaves Maritzburg United for Minnesota

By Thomas Lethoba
Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Minnesota United have secured the services of Bafana Bafana international Bongokuhle Hlongwane from Maritzburg United. Picture: Twitter @MaritzburgUtd

Johannesburg – The Maritzburg United goal-scoring machine Bongokuhle Hlongwange has left the Durban ship to join Minnesota United on a three-year deal.

The Team of Choice confirmed the news last night in a released statement, that signified the reason why Hlongwane opted for the Major League Soccer outfit.

Hlongwane, who is Bafana Bafana’s talisman will now relocate to the American top-flight outfit, who finished fifth in the Western Conference standings this past season.

An issued statement read as follows:

Minnesota United announced today the club has signed South African international Bongokuhle Hlongwane, via transfer from South African Premier Division side Maritzburg United, to a three-year contract with a one-year club option.

Hlongwane will be the club’s first U22 initiative signing and will join the Loons pending a physical and receipt of his P1 Visa and ITC. Additionally, he will occupy an international spot on Minnesota’s roster.

The 21-year-old has since attracted interest from various clubs overseas, where last month, Sanisa was traced by one of the European clubs.

Hlongwane made his international debut for Bafana, at the tender age, being selected from Maritzburg United’s MDC team.

He featured for the South African national side in the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers when Bafana suffered a 3-2 loss to Lesotho.

The starlet has made six Bafana appearances, netting two international goals.

For the Team of Choice, Hlongwane has smashed two goals in 15 appearances this season.

