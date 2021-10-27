Ntshangase tipped to finally make debut in tough Stellies clash

Johannesburg – Marumo Gallants central midfielder Siphelele Ntshangase could make his debut for ‘Bahlabane Ba Ntwa’ in today’s DStv Premiership clash against Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven stadium.

The Gallants who are currently sitting in the uncomfortable 15th position in the log table will strive for three points against Steve Barker’s unstoppable side.

The former Kaizer Chiefs maestro is set to feature for Bahlabane Ba Ntwa, after failing to impress the team since his arrival at the club.

Ntshangase signed for the Gallants in August, following his poor feature at the Amakhosi where he struggled to adapt to the style of play at Chiefs.

Best known for his champagne passes, Ntshangase will be expected to take full control of the midfielder of the Gallants should David Mathebula and Mpho Maleka bring him in the field of play.

The 28-year-old wasn’t the favourite playmaker for the sacked coach Sebastien Migne, who lashed out at Ntshangase, indicating that he wasn’t informed of his signature.

However, during his last spell, Migne was determined to bring in the creative midfielder, as he impressed the club with his performance during training.

Before he could join Chiefs in 2018, Ntshangase had spells with Black Leopards, where his talent emerged outrageously and he captured the interest of Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs, but he signed for Baroka FC.

The match will kick off at 15:30.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba