Novak Djokovic denied entry into Australia after visa cancelled

Johannesburg – Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has been told to leave Australia, with reports surfacing that the vaccine-sceptic tennis world’s number one failed to meet strict pandemic entry requirements.

It is reported that the reigning Australian Open champion, was relying on a previous Covid-19 infection as the basis for his exemption to compete, however, that was not recognized by the Australian federal government.

Djokovic was permitted a controversial exemption to enter Australia and compete in the Australian Open but was caught up at Melbourne airport by police for a couple of hours before his visa was cancelled.

Receiving the news with shock, the Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić has accused Australia of “maltreatment” of tennis star Novak Djokovic for being denied entry.

“I told our Novak that the whole of Serbia is with him and that our bodies are doing everything to see that the harassment of the world’s best tennis player is brought to an end immediately,” he said in a statement.

Legal sources told AFP that a deportation order had been scheduled for just after midday local time (0100 GMT), but a delay seemed likely pending Djokovic’s possible appeal.

The Australian Open chief Craig Tiley said Djokovic had been given “no special favour” but had urged him to reveal why he got the exemption to soothe public anger.

Tiley said just 26 of the approximately 3,000 players and support staff travelling to Australia for the tournament had applied for a vaccine exemption.

Only a handful had been successful.

The nine-time Australian Open champion voiced his opposition to the Covid-19 vaccine in April 2020, when it was suggested they might be obligatory so tournament play could resume.

“Personally I am not pro-vaccine,” said Djokovic at the time. “I would not like it for someone to compel me to be vaccinated so I can travel.”

Novak Djokovic’s father speaking about Novak’s detention said: “They are holding my son captive, if they don’t release him in the next half an hour we will fight them on the street.”

It is still unclear if Djokovic will leave Australia today or stay in hotel quarantine or during a possible legal fight against his deportation.

