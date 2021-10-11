REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Sport

Nikitaridis signs three-year deal with Baroka FC

By Thomas Lethoba
Baroka FC unveils new player Tristan Nikitaridis. Picture: Supplied.

Johannesburg – The DStv premiership side Baroka FC have bolstered their squad after announcing the signing of vivid striker Tristan Nikitaridis on a three-year deal with a two-year option.

The club confirmed the news of Nikitaridis on Monday, after impressing Bakgaga Ba Ga-Mphahlele who is widely known from his stellar performance at the Varsity Football Cup recently held in Tshwane.

 

Nikitaridis signs for Kgoloko Thobejane’s side from University of Johannesburg (UJ) where he made his name for the club.

Nikitaridis bagged a brace for UJ to victory when they embarrassed University of Free State by 4-1 in the tournament final.

Baroka FC  is known for signing young players, more especially from Varsity football to beef up their squad.

The team brought former Tshwane University of Technology’s who is currently serves as the current captain.

