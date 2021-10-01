Netball SA unveils joint partnership to accelerate junior netball tournament

Johannesburg – Netball South Africa in partnership with SA Schools Netball (SASN) collaborated with mobile network operator Telkom, to launch a new netball championship.

This tournament will focus on girls in schools, and is set to take place from 2-7 October, will specifically focus on players from under-16 to under-19 level.

According to a statement from Netball SA, this is an investment by the federation in younger netball talent in South Africa and will see players compete from all over the country.

“This is one of the biggest milestones we have attained as a federation together with our associate member SA Schools Netball,” said Cecilia Molokwane, Netball South Africa President.

“Our vision of making netball fashionable and taking netball back to the people will be attainable when we start initiatives like these, development is very crucial and I believe that we are headed in the right direction here,” she said.

The Telkom Netball Championship, which is taking place from Saturday, 02 October till 07 October, will be completed by under 16 to under 19 players from all over the country.

The teams participating here would need to be affiliate members of SASN.

“The Telkom Netball Championships is aimed at giving young netballers an opportunity to showcase their skills and talents.

Over and above the players, the tournament will also give team managers, coaches, umpires, and administrators an opportunity to get involved in the game and upskill themselves,” a statement read.

“Development of any sporting code is important because it allows one the opportunity to groom young ones into becoming the best of the best.

The success of our sport (netball) hinges on us making sure that we make the right investment when it comes to development,” portion of statement entailed.

Telkom’s Chief Marketing Officer, Gugu Mthembu said “As supporters of women’s sport and netball in South Africa, we are excited to officially launch the Telkom Netball Championship.

“In order for our country to produce high quality players who will one day represent the country, we believe in starting player development at a young age, nurturing them and giving them the best possible shot at a bright future in netball,” she said.

Mthembu said this tournament also provides a great opportunity for young girls to be scouted by university coaches and provincial teams.

“This tournament is a steppingstone for young girls who are in high schools, they will get an opportunity to showcase their talents so that they can be identified and scouted by institutions of higher learning where they can also ply their netball trades at,” she said.

