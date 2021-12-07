Netball SA reveals personnel who lost their lives in horrific accident

Johannesburg – Following the fatal crash that claimed the lives of four members of the netball fraternity, the families of the deceased have been duly notified of the tragic news.

On Monday, the Netball South Africa revealed names of sportswomen who tragically lost their lives in a tragic car crash on their way to Cape Town, on Sunday.

In their remembrance ceremony, Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane led the candlelight ceremony where the lives of the deceased were remembered.

🕯️ Candle Light Ceremony 2021 SPAR National Championships 💔#NetballFamily pic.twitter.com/Rb8z30KIYh — Netball South Africa (@Netball_SA) December 6, 2021

Molokwane started the proceedings by encouraging those that were present at the SPAR National Championships to honour the four individuals who lost their lives on their way to Cape Town.

The ceremony was attended by all the teams including government officials from Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, as well as the SPAR Proteas, who are currently having a training camp in Stellenbosch ahead of the Quad Series in January.

The national Department of Sports, Arts and Culture also issued a statement in the morning expressing their heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and Netball South Africa.

Minister Nathi Mthethwa has asked Deputy Minister Nocawe Mafu to work closely with the Eastern Cape MEC for Sports, Arts and Culture Fezeka Nkomonye in engaging the families of the deceased and getting them the necessary support during this trying time.

“My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased, this tragic death of these athletes is indeed a serious blow to the nation and to netball, as a fast-growing sport,” said Mthethwa.

“These athletes were destined to participate in one of the tournaments that were meant to select future stars ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup scheduled to take place in Cape Town,” he added.

Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones during this difficult period”, he further addressed.

Netball South Africa confirmed the deceased as:

Nocamagu Mvunyiswa (Coach)

Phelo Charles (Player)

Indiphile Mfengu (Player)

and Thabisile Maxikika (Player).

It is also understood that of the 25 people who were hospitalised yesterday, four still remain in critical condition.

An unidentified number of them have been released from hospital.

More information will be shared in due course.

The netball federation said the funeral service arrangement and memorial services information will be made available in due course.

