Netball SA prepares for blockbuster contest to faceoff Ireland, Wales and Scotland

Johannesburg – As Netball South Africa make preparations for the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth games, the team will hackle up to faceoff world’s greatest nations.

The SPAR Proteas as affectionally known will take part in three matches, with the team set to travel to Dublin on Saturday 09 October 2021 to face off Ireland.

They will move to Northern Ireland later in the month to take on Wales and Scotland before they return to home soil on 28 October 2021.

In a statement, the SPAR Proteas announced that the team considered contesting other nations after the trip to Jamaica was called due to Covid-19 restrictions in Jamaica.

The team was scheduled to play in the Margaret Beckford Sunshine Series against Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago between October 10 and 23.

“In light of these new developments, Netball South Africa entered into talks with other countries that could play against South Africa,” the statement read.

Head Coach Dorette Badenhorst has expressed the importance of getting game time for the team as part of preparing for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Cecilia Molokwane, Netball South Africa President, said the team became disappointed after the team failed to make a successful journey to Jamaica.

“It was disappointing for us that we could not send the SPAR Proteas to Jamaica, the players who are selected for the national team have really put in all the hard work ahead of the Jamaica series,” said coach Badenhorst.

“At the same time, we could not allow their hard work and preparation go to waste and it was, therefore, important that we enter into negotiations with other countries immediately,” added Molokwane.

The team that will be traveling to Ireland is listed as per below:

Defence: Phumza Maweni; Boitumelo Mahloko; Karla Pretorius; Simoné Rabie; Monique Reyneke

Mid-Court: Bongiwe Msomi (c); Refiloe Nketsa; Tshinakaho Mdau; Izette Griesel; Khanyisa Chawane

Shooters: Ine-Marí Venter; Lefebré Rademan; Sigi Burger, Elmeré van der Berg; Jessica du Plessis

Shadine van der Merwe has withdrawn from the team due to injury and has been replaced by Monique Reyneke.

Zanele Vimbela who has not been part of the team due to an injury she sustained last year during the Telkom Netball League, has made a comeback into the team after making full recovery.

Fixtures and broadcast details will be made available as soon as they are confirmed.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba