Netball SA confirms memorial, funeral proceedings for bus tragedy victims

Johannesburg – Subsequent to the tragic bus accident that claimed four lives of Netball personnel past this Sunday, Netball South Africa has confirmed the memorial service and funeral proceedings.

The federation appointed a two-person delegation to visit the families of the deceased and victims of the accident.

The delegation made up of Vice President Mami Diale and Director of Coaches Annelie Lucas was joined by Deputy Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nocawe Mafu and Eastern Cape MEC for Sports, Arts and Culture Fezeka Nkomonye.

Following this two-day visit and consultation with all the relevant stakeholders including the families, the federation confirmed details of a joint memorial service.

The joint memorial service will commence on Monday, 13 December, at 10:00 at the Mthata Municipality Hall.

Former Eastern Cape Aloes Assistant Coach Nocamagu Mvunyiswa, who tragically became a victim in this horrific accident, will have her memorial service on the 12 of December 2021 and funeral on the 14 December in Mthatha.

Indiphile Mfengu’s funeral will take place on the 15 December in Cala, while Phelo Charles will be laid to rest on Thursday, 16 December in Mthatha.

Thabisile Maxikika will be laid to rest on the 19 December at Bizana.

Expressing her words of condolences, Netball South Africa Vice President, Mami Diale said:

“Loss of life is something that we are never prepared for and once again as Netball South Africa we would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the families that have lost loved ones.

“We in the same pain as you because the deceased were also a part of our netball family.

“To all those injured and still in hospital or recovering at home, we would like to wish them a speedy recovery,” added Diale.

Author