Netball Proteas vows to set stage on fire during European tour

Johannesburg – The SPAR Proteas will play their first match against Ireland on 16 October in Gormanston Park and a second on Sunday 17th of October.

The team jetted out of the country on Saturday for Ireland, is getting ready to take to the court for the first time this year outside the country.

Proteas Coach Dorette Badenhorst went with 15 players who will participate in the series.

With four of them being uncapped namely Boitumelo Mahloko, Jessica du Plessis, Refiloe Nketsa and Elmeré van der Berg.

“As coaches, we are very grateful to have some game time,” says Badenhorst.

“When the Jamaica series was called off, we were very heartbroken and COVID taught us to adapt and that preserving lives matters for all of us.

“We have set ourselves some targets on and off-court, we will take every opportunity to try some combinations, build new ones and perfect the current ones we have as well.

“The spirit in the camp is very good and these players have worked hard on and off-court.

They have really shown great character,” added Badenhorst.

With the Commonwealth Games just a few months away, it is very important for the team to get some game time under their belt.

Badenhorst concluded by saying: “for some of these players, this is their first time outside of the country, they have worked hard to get here and showed some character.

As a team we are building on relationships and will go out there to play some great netball,” she adds.

The team will play five matches between Ireland, Northern Ireland’s Warriors, Wales, and Scottish Thistles.

The team will travel to Lisburn, Northern Ireland for their remaining matches.

Series fixtures:

16 Oct (13h30 (UK Time / 14:30 SA Time) – SPAR Proteas vs Netball Ireland

17 Oct (14h00 UK Time / 15:00 SA Time) – SPAR Proteas vs Netball Ireland

22 Oct (19h30 UK Time / 20:30 SA Time) – SPAR Proteas vs Scottish Thistles

23 Oct (14h30 UK Time / 15:30 SA Time SPAR Proteas vs Northern Ireland Warriors (Training Match)

24 Oct (14h00 UK Time / 15:00 SA Time) – SPAR Proteas vs Wales

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba