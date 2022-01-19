Netball Proteas suffer another blow, as Silver Ferns snatches victory

Johannesburg – Netball Proteas suffered another loss in the Netball Quad Series at the hands of the World Champions the Silver Ferns on day three of the tournament.

These two teams came into the game without a win in the tournament to date, as they both lost against England and Australia, respectively.

Proteas head coach Dorette Badenhorst, started the game with the same team that played Australia two days ago.

Both teams started off terribly slow and South Africa was committed a few errors in the opening minutes of the quarter and Badenhorst made an early substitution as early as the eighth minute.

Sigrid Burger came in for Lefebre Rademan, The Silver Ferns took the quarter with 15–9.

Nicola Smith made her second appearance of the tournament right at the start of the second quarter replacing Zanele Vimbela at Goal Defence.

It was the Silver Ferns that continued with their dominance and won the quarter with 16 -10.

The Championship quarter saw the introduction of Tshina Mdau at Wing Defence.

The combination of Burger and Venter in attack worked in South Africa’s favour even though it was laced with some minor errors.

Reyneke made her return to the court in the place of Mdau at Wing Defence. Silver Ferns continued with their dominance and won the quarter with 43 – 28.

Badenhors’s side was determined for a comeback and take the game to New Zealand and somehow turn it around.

Rademan made her way back into the match in the place of Sigi Burger.

Time off the bench seems to have given Rademan as she came back stronger and more clinical.

The Proteas had never won a quarter during this tournament, and they broke that duck in the last quarter and took it 15 – 11.

It was never meant to be though as New Zealand came tops winning the match 54 – 43.

Both teams square off against each other tomorrow for third place playoff.

Post the match Badenhorst said: “We started very slowly as compared to how we wanted to start playing.

“We really had to grind hard for the first three-quarters of the match, and we did very well in the last quarter. I will admit that we have a long way to go in terms of readiness,” she said.

“We are playing against players who are playing in professional leagues so we need to make sure that our players who play locally should get more game time and get them on par with international counterparts,” addressed Badenhorst.

South Africa will take on New Zealand on Wednesday 19 January 2022 at 19:30 CAT.

Score Breakdown

Q1 SPAR Proteas 9 – 15 New Zealand

Q2 SPAR Proteas 19 – 31 New Zealand

Q3 SPAR Proteas 28 – 43 New Zealand

Q4 SPAR Proteas 43 – 54 New Zealand

